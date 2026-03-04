IRAN WAR much closer to WWIII than you might think

The conflict with Iran is not a distant skirmish. It is a preemptive war launched without an imminent threat, against intelligence assessments, and with consequences already spiraling beyond control.

Military losses are mounting. The Strait of Hormuz is disrupted. Regional powers like Turkey are being drawn in. NATO is fracturing. The United States is more diplomatically isolated than at any point in decades. The question is no longer whether this escalates, but how fast, and who gets pulled in next.

