Iran War Spinning Out of Control: Is the Middle East on the Brink?

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is no longer a distant threat, it is a rapidly escalating war with strategic setbacks mounting and diplomacy in collapse.

U.S. bases in the region have been struck. Missile exchanges are intensifying. Oil disruptions threaten a global economic shock. And negotiations with Iran have broken down entirely following targeted assassinations and military strikes that closed the door on any remaining diplomatic path.

Frank Wright analyzes where this is headed: NATO tensions, regional powers drawn in, and the United States facing a catastrophic erosion of influence across the Middle East. The question is no longer whether this war will expand, but how far—and whether any strategy exists beyond escalation.

March 5, 2026

Iran War Spinning Out of Control: Is the Middle East on the Brink?

