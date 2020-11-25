Podcast Image

Irish hospitals have become a ‘horror show,’ following abortion legalization: leading pro-lifer

Wed Nov 25, 2020 - 2:18 pm EST

Jonathan van Maren is joined by Niamh Uí Bhriain, a national pro-life leader in Ireland and the head of the Life Institute, to discuss horrific new events in Ireland on feticide and infanticide, two years after the abortion referendum. 

As Van Maren notes that pro-life leaders who were fighting against the legalization of abortion in Ireland in 2018, “have been proven, unfortunately, to be right again and again and again,” on what the consequences would be when abortion comes to Ireland. 

