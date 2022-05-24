LSNTV

Irish nun uses 'God’s Law' to defeat abortion and AIDS in Africa

LSNTV's Tim Jackson visited Nairobi, Kenya, to meet with an Irish missionary nun and gynecologist, Sr. Miriam Duggan, who's led an absistence program considered one of the most successful efforts at reducing AIDS in Africa. Help fund Sr. Miriam's mission: LifeFunder

LSNTVMay 24, 2022

