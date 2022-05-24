Irish nun uses 'God’s Law' to defeat abortion and AIDS in Africa
LSNTV's Tim Jackson visited Nairobi, Kenya, to meet with an Irish missionary nun and gynecologist, Sr. Miriam Duggan, who's led an absistence program considered one of the most successful efforts at reducing AIDS in Africa. Help fund Sr. Miriam's mission: LifeFunder
LSNTVMay 24, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Irish nun uses 'God’s Law' to defeat abortion and AIDS in Africa
-
-
BOMBSHELL: Biden surrendering US sovereignty to World Health Organization
-
-
Brazil takes global role in defending the unborn after US abandons pro-life coalition