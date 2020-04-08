Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Is China using the coronavirus to expand their power?

Wed Apr 8, 2020 - 1:36 pm EST

In This Episode

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, questions are being raised about China’s claim that it hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases for weeks. Evidence is now showing that the death toll being reported by China could be 20 times higher than the Communist party is reporting. Is China lying? Why? 

 

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, China expert Steve Mosher join Jonathon Van Maren to discuss China’s history of lying to its people and the World, and what is actually going on behind the scenes.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL