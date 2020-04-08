Is China using the coronavirus to expand their power?

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, questions are being raised about China’s claim that it hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases for weeks. Evidence is now showing that the death toll being reported by China could be 20 times higher than the Communist party is reporting. Is China lying? Why?

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, China expert Steve Mosher join Jonathon Van Maren to discuss China’s history of lying to its people and the World, and what is actually going on behind the scenes.