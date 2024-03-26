Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is ‘Damsel’ Netflix’s 1st Pro-Life Movie?

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Damsel’s gripping trailer — a prince throwing his bride off of a bridge — is a shocking allegory for pro-life and pro-family activists who work tirelessly to promote traditional family values in husbands and fathers: the promotion of life, call to leadership, and duty to protect the unborn. Netflix’s Damsel portrays a husband betraying his wife, giving her over to the pressures of his day — much like men pressure their wives or girlfriends into abortion. Most strikingly is the way the princess is cradled — in the form of a fetus — as she is stripped from her only means of protection. Netflix may have embedded the most striking pro-life allegory into film of our day… with — or without — even knowing it.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 26, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Is ‘Damsel’ Netflix’s 1st Pro-Life Movie?

Recent Videos
15:56

Alleged new message from Heaven – God: 'Soon I will ACT.'

Recent Videos
7:56

Alleged abuser Fr. Marko Rupnik enjoys Pope Francis' special protection

Recent Videos
20:41

Alleged message from heaven: ‘You have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of my Peter'

Recent Videos
2:25

Help Sr. Miriam save Kenyan children and teens from poverty

Recent Videos
39:45

Revelations from heaven: Wake up! The divine reconquest over Church's infiltration begins now

Recent Videos
59:23

Dr. Trozzi: 'We are in the fight of our lives'

Recent Videos
16:56

EXCLUSIVE: Catholic bishop in the Holy Land reveals the war's devastating impact on Christians

Recent Videos
6:39

What attracts 20,000+ 20-somethings? Orthodox Catholicism NOT liberalism

Recent Videos
1:09:58

FULL & UNCUT: The March for Life 2024 with John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
11:47

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 3

Recent Videos
1:28:37

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 2

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...