Is ‘Damsel’ Netflix’s 1st Pro-Life Movie?

Damsel’s gripping trailer — a prince throwing his bride off of a bridge — is a shocking allegory for pro-life and pro-family activists who work tirelessly to promote traditional family values in husbands and fathers: the promotion of life, call to leadership, and duty to protect the unborn. Netflix’s Damsel portrays a husband betraying his wife, giving her over to the pressures of his day — much like men pressure their wives or girlfriends into abortion. Most strikingly is the way the princess is cradled — in the form of a fetus — as she is stripped from her only means of protection. Netflix may have embedded the most striking pro-life allegory into film of our day… with — or without — even knowing it.

