Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

Rome Life Forum

Rome Life Forum

See More

In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, John-Henry Westen addresses the growing confusion within the Catholic Church, examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope, and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family. God’s plan will prevail in the end, and Catholics must stay grounded in faith, trust in divine providence, and pray fervently for a resolution to the crisis in the Church.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 20, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

Recent Videos
48:01

Ignoring Our Lady: a risk the Church can't afford

Recent Videos
53:42

How dissenters tried to change Church teaching on contraception

Recent Videos
51:56

3 errors prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima that threaten the Church and world

Recent Videos
34:14

HORRIFIC TRUTH about the war in the Holy Land | Jason Jones

Recent Videos
34:09

Godless Modernism has taken over the world: Candace Owens' husband

Recent Videos
36:04

Bishop Strickland: We Catholics MUST resist the scourge of Modernism

Recent Videos
6:14

Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Recent Videos
16:22

Evolution: The false science enabling the globalists | Hugh Owen

Recent Videos
6:15

Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

Recent Videos
16:44

Globalists cannot stand against truth, faith, & power of God

Recent Videos
19:44

Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...