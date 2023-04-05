Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Francis the TRANS Pope?

Pope Francis’ latest moves show that he is actively considering major changes to the Catholic Church and her ancient traditions, alterations that will prove catastrophic for believers and their life of faith.

Married priests in the Latin Rite, “blessings” for homosexual couples, and easy annulments are just some of the novel amendments that Francis seems to have in mind as he attempts to twist the Church to fit in with the modern world.

Breaking all of this open and more are LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and Rome correspondent Michael Haynes. Watch now for the latest analysis on what’s next on Pope Francis’ agenda and where he plans to steer the Church from here.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/now-in-rome-married-priesthood-next-on-pope-francis-agenda/?utm_source=jhwYT

April 5, 2023

