Is God Chastising the World?

As the world reels from economic, political, and even military turmoil, many are wondering whether these are the signs of God acting and rebuking the world. Now, Catholic author Ted Flynn explains what prophecy experts have been researching concerning God’s divine chastisement of the world as found in the forgotten prophecies of Garabandal.

For a full explanation of the prophecies of Garabandal and other visions, watch the full interview on the LSNTV app.

June 5, 2024

