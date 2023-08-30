Is Paolo De Buono the world's most pro-LGBT Catholic school teacher?
The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) currently employs Paolo De Buono–a likely contender for the globe’s most extreme and outspoken pro-LGBT teacher in a Catholic school. De Buono has publicly and shamelessly rebuked Ontario’s Catholic authorities, including Archbishop of Toronto Francis Leo, for teaching and upholding Catholic faith and morals. Now Paolo’s sister, Divina De Buono, goes on the record to respond to her brother’s actions, providing further context for Paolo’s unabashed support for the LGBT Agenda. Does Paolo De Buono have a vendetta against the Catholic Church and the Culture of Life? Find out now in this investigative report by LifeSiteNews journalist Myles Vosylius, as he unmasks Paolo’s deeper motivations, reveals his true allegiances, and makes the case why De Buono should be in the confessional and not anywhere near a Catholic School or classroom.
August 30, 2023
