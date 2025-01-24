Is Pope Francis appointing liberal bishops to resist Trump?

Rumors are spreading that Pope Francis plans to appoint 15-45 liberal bishops in America in the coming weeks to counter the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, at Trump’s inauguration this week, Cardinal Dolan led a prayer that notably omitted any mention of the name of Jesus Christ. The Faith and Reason panel also discusses some of Trump’s first actions since returning to office, the ceasefire in Gaza, Fr. Ripperger’s call to pray for the president, and more.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten