Is Pope Francis appointing liberal bishops to resist Trump?

Faith & Reason

Rumors are spreading that Pope Francis plans to appoint 15-45 liberal bishops in America in the coming weeks to counter the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, at Trump’s inauguration this week, Cardinal Dolan led a prayer that notably omitted any mention of the name of Jesus Christ. The Faith and Reason panel also discusses some of Trump’s first actions since returning to office, the ceasefire in Gaza, Fr. Ripperger’s call to pray for the president, and more.

January 24, 2025

