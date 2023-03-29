Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Francis CHANGING the Priesthood?

Pope Francis’ latest moves show that he is actively considering major changes to the Catholic Church and her ancient traditions, alterations that will prove catastrophic for believers and their life of faith. Is Francis changing the Priesthood?

Married priests in the Latin Rite, “blessings” for homosexual couples, and easy annulments are just some novel amendments that Francis seems to have in mind as he attempts to twist the Church to fit in with the modern world.

Watch now for the latest analysis on what’s next on Pope Francis’ agenda and where he plans to steer the Church from here.

March 29, 2023

