Is Pope Francis' Health Worse Than We’re Being Told?

Speculation is growing over Pope Francis’ declining health as reports of his mobility issues, recent falls, and increased reliance on a wheelchair raise serious concerns. While the Vatican downplays the situation, his absence from key moments and delegation of duties suggest a more serious condition than publicly acknowledged. What does this mean for the future of the Church?

January 30, 2025

3:11

Walk for Life 2025 | Pro-Life warriors take on San Francisco

8:38

Planned Parenthood does NOT want you to see these interviews

10:23

MARCH FOR LIFE 2025 | A defiant stand for the unborn

13:26

Fact-checking Mel Gibson on Joe Rogan

1:46

Day 9: Jake Schmiedicke prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

2:34

Day 8: Ana Licup prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

2:50

Day 7: JoAnne Goode prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

6:13

Day 6: Kennedy Hall prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

2:25

Day 5: Abegail Copino prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

2:01

Day 4: Timothy Flanders prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

2:30

Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

