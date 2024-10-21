Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Sincere, devout Catholics are having their faith shaken by Pope Francis and his seemingly never-ending scandals. The trials the Church is currently experiencing are comparable to Jesus’ own suffering during his Passion, they have long been predicted, and we must unite ourselves to Christ and His Church more than ever at this time of great suffering.

October 21, 2024

