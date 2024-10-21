Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Sincere, devout Catholics are having their faith shaken by Pope Francis and his seemingly never-ending scandals. The trials the Church is currently experiencing are comparable to Jesus’ own suffering during his Passion, they have long been predicted, and we must unite ourselves to Christ and His Church more than ever at this time of great suffering.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/holy-war-with-elon-unholy-war-at-synod/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten