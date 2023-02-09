Is Pope Francis' new pandemic ecology cause for alarm?

What lies beneath the surface of Pope Francis’ new ‘pandemic ecology’ will shock you.The last several years have been cause for alarm—specifically for faithful Catholics seeking to live out the Church’s teachings on life, faith, family, and freedom. Churches were shuttered, families, isolated, and the Vatican under Pope Francis discarded its traditional prayers from its pandemic mass. They were replaced with modern, neutral prayers to avoid describing mankind’s need to repent and allay God’s just and holy wrath.

Tune in now as John-Henry Westen unpacks the Vatican’s response to pestilence and avoid being left in the dark by lockdown leadership the next time the world spirals out of control.

The John-Henry Westen Show

