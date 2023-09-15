Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Francis really the Pope? LifeSiteNews responds

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Is Pope Francis the true and legitimate pope? This question has been a recent subject of debate and speculation among faithful Catholics — reaching a fever pitch now more than ever with the upcoming Synod on Synodality. It is essential to rely on established historical records, and shocking current events, to determine the authenticity of Pope Francis’ papacy as recognized by the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis is leaving a legacy of confusion, and it’s about time to get clear answers.

September 15, 2023

