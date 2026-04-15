Is Pope Leo in a POLITICAL WAR with Trump to cash in on the midterms?

Tensions escalate between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, raising questions about the intersection of political power and Church authority. Criticism mounts over Vatican political alignment and public messaging that some say blurs doctrinal clarity. At the same time, Trump’s confrontational response is seen as escalating the divide and undermining respect for the papacy. Broader concerns emerge about confusion within the Church on issues like war, immigration, and moral teaching.

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