Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Leo in a POLITICAL WAR with Trump to cash in on the midterms?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Tensions escalate between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, raising questions about the intersection of political power and Church authority. Criticism mounts over Vatican political alignment and public messaging that some say blurs doctrinal clarity. At the same time, Trump’s confrontational response is seen as escalating the divide and undermining respect for the papacy. Broader concerns emerge about confusion within the Church on issues like war, immigration, and moral teaching.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

**** PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++ SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++ Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 15, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
26:17

Is Pope Leo in a POLITICAL WAR with Trump to cash in on the midterms?

Recent Videos
16:29

Vatican’s war on the Latin Mass: How Detroit is crushing traditional Catholics

Recent Videos
34:53

Our Lady is REVIVING the Catholic faith worldwide: Here's how

Recent Videos
4:36

LEAKED DOJ report reveals Biden admin COLLUDED with abortionists to persecute pro-lifers

Recent Videos
20:33

ZIONISM & IRAN: A perspective from a priest raised in Iran

Recent Videos
49:13

Fr. Altman: Vatican II CRISIS in the Church, EVILS of modern feminism

Recent Videos
52:25

ANTI-CHRIST PROPHECY according to Fulton Sheen - nearing fulfilment

Recent Videos
39:33

They want us to HATE Iran - Jason Jones EXPOSES their lies

Recent Videos
1:02:26

Muslim Woman's Shocking Visions of Jesus & Mary

Recent Videos
23:44

St. Joseph: Terror of Demons—battles during exorcisms

Recent Videos
11:03

'Christ is King' is CENTRAL to LifeSiteNews' mission – here's why

Recent Videos
30:47

Jesus WARNED of the END TIMES like the times of Noah: 'We are there'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...