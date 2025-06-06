Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Leo XIV REVERSING the war on tradition?

Faith & Reason

Bishop Michael Martin of Charlotte has unexpectedly delayed his crackdown on the Latin Mass, something Father Charles Mur sees as more than a local decision: It may reflect Pope Leo XIV’s effort to rebuild unity without sidelining tradition. But the optimism is tempered by urgent warnings about artificial intelligence. As tech leaders and clergy learn more of AI, the panel explores its potential as a tool for deception, and even diabolical influence. From Vatican moves to cultural backlash against Pride Month, one message is clear: True unity comes through truth, not compromise.

June 6, 2025

