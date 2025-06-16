Is Pope Leo XIV’s name a sign from heaven?

Is the name “Leo XIV” a providential sign for our time? Patrick Coffin explores the rich symbolism behind the new pope’s name, his traditional vestments, and his reverent gestures — suggesting a possible return to clarity, orthodoxy, and courage in the Church. With echoes of Pope Leo XIII and his bold stand against modern errors, could Pope Leo XIV mark the beginning of a true restoration?

