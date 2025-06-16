Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is Pope Leo XIV’s name a sign from heaven?

Is the name “Leo XIV” a providential sign for our time? Patrick Coffin explores the rich symbolism behind the new pope’s name, his traditional vestments, and his reverent gestures — suggesting a possible return to clarity, orthodoxy, and courage in the Church. With echoes of Pope Leo XIII and his bold stand against modern errors, could Pope Leo XIV mark the beginning of a true restoration?

 

June 16, 2025

Is Pope Leo XIV’s name a sign from heaven?

How Pope Leo XIV could change everything

Bishop Strickland’s removal: Who’s truly responsible?

Hope on the horizon? Pope Leo and the Church’s future

Trust God, not the internet — start praying for Pope Leo

What Pope Leo XIV must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church

The visions that changed everything | Luz de Maria

Will the CCP invade Canada?

Hell is real — Don't stay silent

Babies or bio-waste? The dark cost of IVF

The Antichrist: warnings from the early church

A new dawn for the unborn or same old lies? | Trump's America

