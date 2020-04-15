Podcast Image

Is secession looming on the American Horizon?

Wed Apr 15, 2020 - 1:24 pm EST

In This Episode

As political tensions rise, the idea of secession begins to creep into the news and the minds of Americans. Professor, author, and political philosopher Francis H Buckley, aka FH Buckley, posits that the idea of secession may not be so far-fetched.  

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, FH Buckley joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss the current political situation in America and how secession could be looming on the horizon. Buckley’s newest book American Secession: The Looming Threat of a National Breakup, details the current division and high tensions being faced by Americans might just culminate in something we haven't seen since the civil war. 

