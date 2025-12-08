Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

John-Henry Westen and a guest priest react to the latest crackdown on the Traditional Latin Mass, this time from the Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee. The discussion opens with Cardinal Joseph Zen’s grave warning that the Church is “committing suicide” by assimilating with the world.

The focus then turns to Bishop Mark Beckman’s letter, which reduces the Latin Mass to a monthly event, calling the post-Vatican II liturgical reform “a gift of the Holy Spirit.” The priest’s response is unequivocal: “No. I do not consider it a gift … It is an atrocity. It is an insult to God.”

December 8, 2025

