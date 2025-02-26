Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Deal Hudson joins the discussion to reflect on his experiences advising political leaders, including George W. Bush and Donald Trump, emphasizing that his involvement in politics has always been driven by a commitment to the pro-life cause, and arguing that a renewed focus on the dignity of life, family, and subsidiarity are essential for restoring Western civilization’s moral foundations.

The conversation also explores the growing dependence of U.S. Catholic bishops on government funding, particularly concerning immigration policies. Hudson and the hosts argue that this reliance compromises the Church’s independence and distorts its mission, causing it to resemble a bureaucratic institution rather than an apostolic body. They stress that Catholics must educate themselves on authentic Church teachings, especially on social issues like immigration, which involve prudential judgment.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten