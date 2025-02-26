Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Deal Hudson joins the discussion to reflect on his experiences advising political leaders, including George W. Bush and Donald Trump, emphasizing that his involvement in politics has always been driven by a commitment to the pro-life cause, and arguing that a renewed focus on the dignity of life, family, and subsidiarity are essential for restoring Western civilization’s moral foundations.

The conversation also explores the growing dependence of U.S. Catholic bishops on government funding, particularly concerning immigration policies. Hudson and the hosts argue that this reliance compromises the Church’s independence and distorts its mission, causing it to resemble a bureaucratic institution rather than an apostolic body. They stress that Catholics must educate themselves on authentic Church teachings, especially on social issues like immigration, which involve prudential judgment.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 26, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Recent Videos
24:40

UPDATE on Pope Francis' health: Conclave incoming

Recent Videos
30:22

Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Recent Videos
24:38

Does Pope Francis want OPEN BORDERS for the USA?

Recent Videos
28:25

Crisis of faith? Saint Peter's Basilica DESECRATED

Recent Videos
17:16

Prophecy and the End Times | The battle for beauty

Recent Videos
24:15

Department of Education GONE?! School choice RESTORED

Recent Videos
34:07

Pope Francis slams Trump's deportations - What does the Church teach?

Recent Videos
52:21

March for Life 2025 | Trump's pro-life wins!

Recent Videos
32:23

Is Pope Francis appointing liberal bishops to resist Trump?

Recent Videos
37:32

Truth about trans surgeries: A surgeon’s conversion

Recent Videos
32:44

Pope Francis' hatred of the Latin Mass evidenced in his new memoir

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...