Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Cardinal Gerhard Müller warns that the Catholic Church is being overtaken by secular ideologies masquerading as reform. In this exclusive interview, he denounces “synodality” as a Trojan horse for moral relativism and urges Catholics to resist false doctrine, reclaim fidelity to Scripture and the Magisterium, and stand firm in a Church that belongs to God, not globalist politics.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/mark-houck-pro-lifer-raided-by-fbi-thanks-cardinal-muller-for-his-support/

November 5, 2025

