Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Cardinal Gerhard Müller warns that the Catholic Church is being overtaken by secular ideologies masquerading as reform. In this exclusive interview, he denounces “synodality” as a Trojan horse for moral relativism and urges Catholics to resist false doctrine, reclaim fidelity to Scripture and the Magisterium, and stand firm in a Church that belongs to God, not globalist politics.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/mark-houck-pro-lifer-raided-by-fbi-thanks-cardinal-muller-for-his-support/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten