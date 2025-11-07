Is the Vatican ERASING Mary?! Co-Redemptrix REJECTION explained

A new Vatican document rejecting the Marian titles “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” is being called a direct attack on Our Lady and Catholic tradition. Father Charles Murr condemned the move as an ecumenical concession to Protestants that undermines the Church’s own identity. Critics argue this is the latest in a long trend of downplaying devotion to Mary in the name of unity.

