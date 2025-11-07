Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Is the Vatican ERASING Mary?! Co-Redemptrix REJECTION explained

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

A new Vatican document rejecting the Marian titles “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” is being called a direct attack on Our Lady and Catholic tradition. Father Charles Murr condemned the move as an ecumenical concession to Protestants that undermines the Church’s own identity. Critics argue this is the latest in a long trend of downplaying devotion to Mary in the name of unity.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 7, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
28:02

Is the Vatican ERASING Mary?! Co-Redemptrix REJECTION explained

Recent Videos
27:03

Fr. Chris Alar EXPOSES Vatican CHAOS | St. Peter’s EXORCISM?

Recent Videos
31:34

Is the Vatican enabling 'replacement migration'?

Recent Videos
28:54

Bishops PUSH BACK against Vatican CHAOS

Recent Videos
25:44

Pope Leo’s abortion remark sparks OUTRAGE

Recent Videos
23:19

Pope Leo’s 'attitudes before doctrine' claim sparks FIRESTORM

Recent Videos
36:55

Vatican SILENCE on Charlie Kirk assassination?!

Recent Videos
27:23

PRIDE PARADE through St. Peter’s Basilica?!

Recent Videos
29:54

Pope Leo XIV: No more benefit of the doubt

Recent Videos
27:12

Latin Mass UNDER FIRE? Families FIGHT for reverence

Recent Videos
26:14

Pope Leo CORRECTS Francis on Judas | Trump aims for heaven

Recent Videos
27:26

Pope Leo's Vatican backs New Zealand removal of Traditional Latin Mass Community

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...