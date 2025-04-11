Is Tucker Carlson becoming Catholic?
Tucker Carlson’s growing fascination with Catholicism is raising eyebrows — could a conversion be on the horizon? Exploring Carlson’s recent praise for confession and traditional faith, and how his spiritual curiosity intersects with the broader cultural war. As Western civilization faces a moral crisis, is Tucker turning to the Church for answers?
Watch the FULL SHOW here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/christians-hunted-in-syria-faith-under-fire-global-persecution/
April 11, 2025
