ISIS and the brutal persecution of Christians post-Assad
As Islamist rebels seize control of Damascus and oust Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s Christian communities face unimaginable persecution under the shadow of groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Learn about the plight of Syrian Christians, the brutal realities of living under Islamist rule, and the broader implications for religious freedom in the region.
January 2, 2025
