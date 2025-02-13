Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Islamist vs. Christian Martyrdom | The Truth They Get Wrong

What does true martyrdom mean? Contrasting the radical Islamist distortion of martyrdom—often used to justify violence—with the authentic Christian understanding of laying down one’s life in love and sacrifice show how different martyrdom truly can be. While Islamists seek destruction in the name of their beliefs, Christian martyrs follow Christ’s example, embracing suffering for the sake of truth and salvation. Learn the crucial differences and why the true path to heaven is through faith, not bloodshed.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/heres-what-islam-gets-wrong-about-martyrdom/

February 13, 2025

