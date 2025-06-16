Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Israel and Iran: Imminent global CRISIS?! | Bishop Strickland

As conflict spreads across the globe, from Israel and Iran to China’s influence in the Church, Bishop Joseph Strickland addresses the moral and spiritual dimensions of war, betrayal, and silence within the hierarchy. Rooted in Catholic teaching, it challenges preemptive violence, warns against false allegiances, and calls the faithful to respond not with fear but with prayer, truth, and fidelity to Christ. In a time of uncertainty, Catholics are reminded of their mission: to stand firm in faith and never forget that Christ’s Kingdom will not be shaken.

June 16, 2025

Israel and Iran: Imminent global CRISIS?! | Bishop Strickland

