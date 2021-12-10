The John-Henry Westen Show

Israel PM compares unvaxxed to machine gun-wielding killers in the streets

John-Henry speaks with Israeli actress and singer Avital Livny, who has decided to leave her career and fight the COVID tyranny. She created The Testimonies Project to highlight the untold stories of those injured by the 'vaccine,' since the government has refused to report this information.

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 10, 2021

