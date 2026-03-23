Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Calls Jesus a Weakling — My Rebuttal
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just made a false depiction of Jesus as a weakling in order to justify the US-Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran.
Quoting apostate Catholic Will Durant (who left the Church after being swept away by socialism, though he later repented on his deathbed), Netanyahu says: “History proves that unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan.”
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/israeli-prime-minister-netanyahu-calls-jesus-a-weakling-my-rebuttal/
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March 23, 2026
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