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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Calls Jesus a Weakling — My Rebuttal

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just made a false depiction of Jesus as a weakling in order to justify the US-Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran.

Quoting apostate Catholic Will Durant (who left the Church after being swept away by socialism, though he later repented on his deathbed), Netanyahu says: “History proves that unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan.”

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March 23, 2026

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