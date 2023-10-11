Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

The John-Henry Westen Show

Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a live discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.

October 11, 2023

