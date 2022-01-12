LIVE:
The John-Henry Westen Show

Israel's prime minister pressures teenage girl to take COVID injection on live television

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pressured a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television. The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 12, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

