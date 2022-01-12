Israel's prime minister pressures teenage girl to take COVID injection on live television
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pressured a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television. The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated.
January 12, 2022
