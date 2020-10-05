Podcast Image

It should frighten us how quickly we let others rob us of our freedoms

Mon Oct 5, 2020 - 12:55 pm EST

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live aired on 10.02.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam speaks about the current coronavirus shutdowns, specifically in relation to the closure of churches. She reminds listeners that the government has no right to shut down churches and we need to stand up for our freedoms.

She also reminds listeners of their duty to educate their children and cautions against public schools.

