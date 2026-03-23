It Was Propaganda the Whole Time | Frankly Ep27

What if everything you were told to believe—about politics, about power, about who runs the world—was a carefully constructed narrative designed to hide the truth?

Frank Wright argues that the dam is breaking. The Epstein files did not just expose a criminal network; they exposed the architecture of a global control system that has governed Western society for decades. The war in the Middle East is not what they told you it was. The institutions you trusted, the media, government, and even elements of the Church, have been operating with a script, and the script is collapsing.

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