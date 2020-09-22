Podcast Image

‘It’s a police state!’ Australia’s crackdown on freedoms during COVID similar to 1960s Berlin

Tue Sep 22, 2020 - 5:56 pm EST

In This Episode

Dr. Bella d’Abrera, the Director of Foundations of Western Civilization Program at the Institute of Public Affairs in Melbourne, believes that the crushing, anti-freedom measures taken by the Victorian government during COVID-19 are reminiscent of 1960s Berlin, and that they are likely being implemented as a sort of test case to see how to control the population.

