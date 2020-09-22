‘It’s a police state!’ Australia’s crackdown on freedoms during COVID similar to 1960s Berlin

Dr. Bella d’Abrera, the Director of Foundations of Western Civilization Program at the Institute of Public Affairs in Melbourne, believes that the crushing, anti-freedom measures taken by the Victorian government during COVID-19 are reminiscent of 1960s Berlin, and that they are likely being implemented as a sort of test case to see how to control the population.
