‘It’s evil’: Why we can’t accept vaccine passports

Fri Apr 23, 2021 - 4:45 pm EST

Mat Staver is senior pastor, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian, pro-life organization that seeks to uphold religious freedom and a Biblical worldview. He explains on The John-Henry Westen Show the moral problems with the COVID vaccine and proposed mandatory passports.

