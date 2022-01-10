Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Mother Miriam Live

It's never a bad time to return to our Lord if you've wandered from the faith

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads one last story from Ryan N. S. Topping's "Christmas Around the Fire." She hopes this one will resonate with those who have wandered from the faith or know someone who has.

Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 10, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

