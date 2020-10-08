It’s selfish to vote for pro-abortion politicians, Catholic must vote pro-life

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.08.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam emphasizes the importance of the upcoming election. Specifically, she reminds Catholics that they cannot vote for pro-abortion candidates as the seventh commandment reminds us ‘thou shall not kill.’ “I cannot imagine a more important issue right now in our country…than this coming election,” Mother tells listeners.

