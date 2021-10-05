The John-Henry Westen Show

It’s time to take up our weapons: We must pray for an end to vaccine mandates

This October 7th is the feast of Our Lady of Victory, also known as the feast of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Several Catholics have decided to launch a prayer Crusade with a powerful 54-day Rosary Novena starting on the 7th and ending on November 29.

October 5, 2021

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

