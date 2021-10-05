It’s time to take up our weapons: We must pray for an end to vaccine mandates
This October 7th is the feast of Our Lady of Victory, also known as the feast of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Several Catholics have decided to launch a prayer Crusade with a powerful 54-day Rosary Novena starting on the 7th and ending on November 29.
The John-Henry Westen ShowOctober 5, 2021
