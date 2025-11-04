J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

After 900 days in solitary confinement, J6 political prisoner Jake Lang reveals how faith carried him through what he calls “psychological torture.” Lang discusses his Trump pardon, lawsuit against the FBI, and Senate run. He calls for a Christian revival in America rooted in courage, truth, and unshakable belief.

