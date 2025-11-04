Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

After 900 days in solitary confinement, J6 political prisoner Jake Lang reveals how faith carried him through what he calls “psychological torture.” Lang discusses his Trump pardon, lawsuit against the FBI, and Senate run. He calls for a Christian revival in America rooted in courage, truth, and unshakable belief.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 4, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
27:43

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

Recent Videos
32:34

Reparation, redemption & the triumph of Mary | First Saturday Rosary

Recent Videos
38:00

God gave me a MIRACLE - PROPHETIC ANSWER for our time

Recent Videos
21:59

Is Russia the Future of Christian Europe?

Recent Videos
18:21

Has RUSSIA become MORE PRO-LIFE than the U.S.?!

Recent Videos
22:29

Russia’s moral REVIVAL: from Abortion capital to pro-life nation

Recent Videos
33:48

Faith vs lies: Are we in the final battle?

Recent Videos
19:20

Meet Russia's 'Lila Rose': Pro-life powerhouse in Moscow

Recent Videos
35:49

A Catholic REVIVAL near the Kremlin

Recent Videos
35:17

‘They treat kids like gold’: Catholic family FLEES to Russia?!

Recent Videos
42:10

Why demons hate strong fathers

Recent Videos
6:28

Charlie Kirk’s Death: WAKE UP Call for Pro-Lifers

Comments

3 Comments

    Loading...