Jack Maxey, Pope Francis and the FBI: This week in the Culture War

Hunter Biden whistleblower Jack Maxey makes a surprise guest appearance with the entire Faith and Reason panel, bringing firsthand insights into the latest political and cultural developments in America. Then, take a deep dive into the shocking attacks from the Vatican against apparent Marian Apparitions. Pope Francis’ regime continues attacking the faith of traditional believers, sparking outcry from a prominent UK priest who rebuked Pope Francis’ hostility towards the Traditional Latin Mass as “shameful” and “bonkers.” The Deep State and Deep Church are collaborating closer than ever, and John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Liz Yore — and special guest Jack Maxey — are exposing the corruption piece by piece.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/