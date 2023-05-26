Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Jack Maxey, Pope Francis and the FBI: This week in the Culture War

Hunter Biden whistleblower Jack Maxey makes a surprise guest appearance with the entire Faith and Reason panel, bringing firsthand insights into the latest political and cultural developments in America. Then, take a deep dive into the shocking attacks from the Vatican against apparent Marian Apparitions. Pope Francis’ regime continues attacking the faith of traditional believers, sparking outcry from a prominent UK priest who rebuked Pope Francis’ hostility towards the Traditional Latin Mass as “shameful” and “bonkers.” The Deep State and Deep Church are collaborating closer than ever, and John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Liz Yore — and special guest Jack Maxey — are exposing the corruption piece by piece.

May 26, 2023

