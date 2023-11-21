Synod reveals Catholic Church directly infiltrated at highest levels | James Bogle

Pro-life trial attorney and author James Bogle delivered a powerful message at LifeSiteNews 2023 Rome Life Forum, declaring that Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality is a fraud designed to achieve a pre-determined outcome and a sign of the ‘direct infiltration of the Church by an alien spirit at the highest levels.’ Bogle contends that Pope Francis’ Synod is a failed endeavor that mimics the historic actions of the Church of England when it abandoned the truth of the Gospel for the embrace of secularism. Watch now as Bogle describes how authentic Catholic traditions, rooted in the Latin Mass, and a contingent of fearless African bishops, standing in solidarity with Jesus Christ, can save the Catholic Church from total demolition by Pope Francis.

