Jane Fonda calls for the ‘murder’ of pro-lifers & Biden calls DeSantis ‘sinful’

Hollywood’s Jane Fonda is known for her notorious betrayal of U.S. Armed Forces when she visited communist Hanoi in 1972 during the Vietnam War and posed on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun. Her latest foray into the spotlight, however, demonstrates that her antipathy for freedom-loving Americans runs deep, as she called for the “murder” of pro-lifers on ‘The View.’ 

This latest disregard for life can perhaps only be matched in President Biden’s recent defense of LGBT ideology, in which he called protecting gender-confused children from medical mutilation “a sin.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded by producing a graphic ad revealing the horror of transgender-induced mutilation, illustrating what is truly at stake. 

Tune in now to this episode of Faith and Reason as John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman unpack these events and expose how close the world is to an entirely new era of cultural darkness.

March 17, 2023

Jane Fonda calls for the 'murder' of pro-lifers & Biden calls DeSantis 'sinful'

