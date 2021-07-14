Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

The January 6 ‘insurrection’ narrative debunked

Wed Jul 14, 2021 - 3:38 pm EST

In This Episode

LifeSite journalist Patrick Delaney has done an in-depth and explosive report into the “Capitol riot” narrative, the players involved -- including government agencies -- and the innocent people that continue to be targeted for so-called domestic terrorism.

