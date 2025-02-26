Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

JD Vance's Munich speech was a master class in chastising globalist leaders

U.S. Vice President JD Vance gave a speech for the ages in Munich earlier this month, directly chastising European leaders over their totalitarian censorship of conservatives and Christians. Unsurprisingly, many European politicians angrily denounced Vance and the Trump administration in response — indicating just how successful of a speech it was.

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathan analyzes Vance’s “bombshell speech” and its ultimate significance for the future of American and European relations, the pro-life movement, freedom of speech, and more.

February 26, 2025

