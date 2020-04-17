Podcast Image

Jeremy’s Egg: how the contents of an Easter egg changed the hearts of a whole class

Fri Apr 17, 2020 - 1:10 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.17.2020. Today Mother reads a joyful Easter story Jeremy's Egg about a young disabled boy who brought the joy of Easter to his whole class. Listen to hear how he did this!

