Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Catholics have a responsibility to evangelize the Jewish people and lead them to Christ. Avoiding this out of fear of being canceled is not love but neglect. The most anti-Semitic action is to withhold the truth of the Gospel, as everyone — Jew and Gentile alike — needs Christ for salvation. We are called to share the message of Christ’s love and redemption with boldness and compassion.

