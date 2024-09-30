Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Catholics have a responsibility to evangelize the Jewish people and lead them to Christ. Avoiding this out of fear of being canceled is not love but neglect. The most anti-Semitic action is to withhold the truth of the Gospel, as everyone — Jew and Gentile alike — needs Christ for salvation. We are called to share the message of Christ’s love and redemption with boldness and compassion.

WATCH MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/gazas-hidden-horror-christian-churches-bombed-women-beaten-homes-stolen/

September 30, 2024

