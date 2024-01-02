Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

"Jesus Christ is LORD" — Bishop Joseph Strickland

Rewatch Bishop Joseph Strickland proudly proclaim that Jesus Christ is Lord just days after he was removed from his own diocese in Tyler, Texas. Bishop Strickland rejoices in the glory of God after leading the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary with hundreds of faithful Catholics outside of the November 2023 USCCB Assembly. Leading and encouraging people to trust in God and in the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bishop Strickland reminds viewers that Mary “shows us that her Son is the way, the truth, and the life.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-fr-james-altman-hundreds-rally-outside-usccb-assembly/

