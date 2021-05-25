Jesus Christ is the only hope against the ‘spirit of the world’

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about the meaning of the first Pentecost and the importance of the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit.

