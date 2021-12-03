Pro-lifers cautiously optimistic after Supreme Court hears historic challenge to Roe v. Wade. Follow our coverage here
'Jesus himself was an unexpected child.' The nativity of Christ at the Supreme Court

One day after thousands of Pro-Life activists rallied at the Supreme Court with hopes of witnessing an end to 49 years of legalized child murder, Christians gathered again in the very same place to celebrate the incarnation of the Son of God.

LSNTVDecember 3, 2021

